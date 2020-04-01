Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
Hanoi (VNA) – The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.
To that end, the entire political system, under the Party leadership, needs to stay united to implement countermeasures set by the Party and the State, the leader stressed.
During the second quarter, the top priority will be ensuring social welfare, he said, asking concerned forces to pay more attention to the work.
About the economic situation, the PM stressed it is a must to keep the national economy from collapsing, and to ensure the necessary growth rate and major economic balances.
He suggested stepping up economic measures like fiscal stimulus through tax and fee reduction and extension, and public spending cut.
The PM elaborated the targets of stabilising the macro economy, curbing inflation, stabilising the value of the Vietnam currency and the foreign exchange market, and working out a management scenario.
The leader also ordered further cutting prices of essential goods, especially pork, and administrative fees amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, while guaranteeing domestic food supply.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade was urged to remove difficulties for 12 major projects, especially loss-making ones, and work harder to cut operational expenses to reduce product prices and expand the market.
The efforts to contain the epidemic should not hinder the flow of goods as well as production and business activities, he requested.
During the session, the leader also touched upon smuggling, trade fraud and issues regarding the real estate market, administrative reform, online learning, scientific research and technological application in the reality, especially the health sector.
He emphasised the need to make thorough preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit slated for June, complete procedures to propose the National Assembly ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, and intensify the management of exit-entry activities by foreigners in Vietnam. /.