Business Maximum 130,700 USD fine for listing violations: Draft decree Public companies may receive a penalty of 2-3 billion VND (87,120-130,700 USD) for falsifying share listing and trading documents under a proposal from the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietjet reports loss of over 2.1 trillion VND for H1 Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over 2.11 trillion VND (approx. 90.5 million USD) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Business Czech expert lauds changes in Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction policy David Jarkulisch, an economic diplomat from the Czech Republic, has spoke highly of positive changes in Vietnam’s revised Law on Investment which aims to attract and bolster efficiency of foreign investment.