Business Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese carriers remained at a high level from March 19 to May 18, after the number of flights was cut significantly due to COVID-19.

Business Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 9 to launch a German-funded project on climate protection through developing sustainable bioenergy markets (BEM) in Vietnam, with the aim of promoting the sustainable development of biomass resources for power production.

Business PM: Ensuring Vietnam is a safe destination the top priority Ensuring that Vietnam is viewed as a safe destination for sustainable development is the primary goal of the country’s post-COVID-19 response in the new normal, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a meeting with permanent government members on June 9 in Hanoi.