Vietnam Airlines flight carries first foreign tourists after Vietnam fully reopens border
A flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying first foreign visitors to Vietnam landed at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 16, a day after the country officially reopened international tourism.
A plane of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying first foreign visitors to Vietnam landed at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 16, a day after the country officially reopened international tourism.
The flight from Singapore carried more than 100 passengers, including 20 foreigners.
Also on the day, a flight of the carrier from Ho Chi Minh City to Singapore was the first one flying Vietnamese passengers abroad in line with the Vaccinated Travel Lane programme of Singapore.
At present, Vietnam Airlines operates 10 flights per week from HCM City and Hanoi to Singapore. It will increase flight frequency to the market from March 27.
The carrier will raise its total flights to 97 per week from late March.
In July, it is set to resume flights to China, Indonesia, and those linking Da Nang and Nha Trang with major markets like Japan and the Republic of Korea, bringing the total weekly international flights to more than 160./.