Travel Quang Nam’s tourism going green The central province of Quang Nam is speeding up efforts to “green” its tourism sector and contribute to developing it into an economic spearhead that is sustainable and friendly on the environment.

Destinations Docynia indica blossoms brighten northwest forests Visitors to Vietnam’s northwestern region these days are in for a treat: the poetic beauty of mountainsides blanketed in a sea of white docynia indica blossoms. It also gives them a chance to discover more about the flowers, which are an important part of local life.

Travel Vietnam fully reopens borders to tourists Vietnam has officially reopened international tourism on March 15. A conference was held the same day to deploy safe and effective reopening.

Travel Vietjet accompanies International Hot Air Balloon Festival 2022 in Tuyen Quang The northern province of Tuyen Quang will host the first International Balloon Festival with the companionship of Vietjet, as part of a series of campaigns during "Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2022,” the International Balloon Association and Tuyen Quang authorities announced on March 15.