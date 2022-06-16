Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, who came to India to attend the Special ASEAN - India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, performed the opening ceremony of this flight.

According to Vietnam Airlines, its flights between Hanoi and New Delhi are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday every week, while those between Ho Chi Minh City and the Indian capital are operated on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972, a strategic partnership in 2007 and a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, Vietnam and India have seen their two-way trade growing by an annual average of 20 percent.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of visitors between India and Vietnam in 2019 reached 319,000, up 35 percent year-on-year. Most Vietnamese tourists visited New Delhi./.

VNA