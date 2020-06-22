Vietnam Airlines launches three more domestic air routes
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on June 22 officially launched three new air routes from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
They include Can Tho – Buon Ma Thuot route with four round-trip flights per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) using ATR72 aircraft.
The remaining routes are from Can Tho to Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An and the northern port city of Hai Phong with three weekly round-trip flights on each route (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays), using A320, A321 and A321NEO planes.
With the new routes, Vietnam Airlines are operating seven domestic air routes from Can Tho, with 52 flights expected to carry 12,000 passengers per week.
Le Hong Ha, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said the Mekong Delta region is a potential market.
Through the seven air routes, Vietnam Airlines hopes to contribute to economic and tourism development of Can Tho as well as other localities with its available services, especially in the context that the country is striving to recover post-pandemic tourism.
Vietnam Airlines is also planning to open a new route from Can Tho to Da Lat from July 2 with three round-trip flights per week./.