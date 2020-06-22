Business Binh Dinh helping enterprises recover after pandemic The tax department in Binh Dinh province has introduced a number of solutions to help enterprises overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including tax reductions and payment extensions.

Business Lychee farmers enjoy the fruits of their labour Farmers in Luc Ngan district in the northern province of Bac Giang are at their busiest during lychee season. Join us to find out more about their juicy trade.

Business Techcombank targets 13 trillion VND pre-tax profit in 2020 The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has set a pre-tax profit target of 13 trillion VND (558.8 million USD) in 2020, just 1 percent higher than the figure last year.

Business Vietnam - attractive, safe investment destination: official Vietnam has proved that it is an attractive and safe destination for investors, as reflected through positive signs in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country in the first five months of this year, according to an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).