Vietnam Airlines ' air route to Europe. The green line illustrates its usual route while the red line shows the adjusted one (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said since January 8, it has diverted its flights from/to Europe away from areas which could be influenced by the rising tension in the Middle East.

The carrier’s current flights to Europe do not fly over Iran and Iraq, however, Vietnam Airlines decided to adjust the routes to ensure safety for passengers.

A representative of the airline said the adjustment could prolong flight duration and will last until tensions subside.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling from/to Europe are advised to update information on the airline’s website www.vietnamairlines.com, its Facebook page and the hotline 1900 1100./.