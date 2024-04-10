Business Binh Thuan registers only seaworthy vessels among its offshore fleet The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan has become the first locality in the country where all vessels have been certified seaworthy, according to Huynh Quang Huy, Director of provincial Fisheries Sub-Department.

Business Apartment absorption positive in Hanoi, low in HCM City during Q1 Apartment absorption was relatively positive in Hanoi in the first quarter but weaker in Ho Chi Minh City compared to the same period last year while supply remains limited in both metropolises, reported real estate services and investment company CBRE.

Business International textile, garment expo kicks off in HCM City The Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo 2024 (Saigontex - Saigonfabric 2024) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on April 10.

Business Ministry issues criteria for traceability of products and goods The Ministry of Science and Technology has just issued a circular regulating the management of traceability of products and goods.