Representatives of Vietnam Airlines and CAE sign an agreement to extend cooperation in operating simulators cockpits under the witness of Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has signed an agreement on the exploitation of simulators cockpits (SIM) with Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), one of the world’s leading flight training equipment and service provider.

The signing ceremony was held within the framework of a working visit to Vietnam by Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng from March 26 to 29.



The two sides agreed to extend cooperation in operating Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 SIMs until the end of 2033, thus meeting the demand of SIM training for pilots of the carrier.



SIM training in Vietnam not only helps the carrier increase safety and flexibility but also saves time as well as optimises costs to improve business efficiency in the post-pandemic recovery.



Previously, in the 2017-2018 period, Vietnam Airlines received three modern SIM units, which are suitable with technical features of aircraft types that the carrier is operating, including Airbus A321, Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, from CAE.



The reception of modern technology transfer related to operation and maintenance of SIM systems for large aircraft types such as Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 has helped the carrier take the lead in technology application, building the most modern flight training centre in Vietnam, thereby developing sustainable and stable pilot training resources./.