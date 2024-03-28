Vietnam Airlines to add over 560,000 seats for upcoming holidays (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - To serve the increasing travel demand during the holidays of Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will increase the frequency of its flights.

The national flag carrier will add nearly 560,000 seats or more than 2,800 flights to all of its domestic and international routes during the holidays.

The group will focus on increasing the load on eight key tourist routes.

Meanwhile, on its international routes, the group will increase more flights to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

It is currently operating over 120 routes, connecting more than 22 provinces and cities across Vietnam and more than 30 destinations in Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Americas./.