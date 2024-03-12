Business Vietnam facilitates coal-to-gas transition projects: Deputy PM Vietnam has encouraged and created favourable conditions for coal-to-gas power transition projects, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said while receiving Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Novaron and President and CEO for Wartsila Corporation Hakan Agnevall in Hanoi on March 12.

Business Conference calls for Japanese investment in Vietnam’s stock market Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc chaired an investment promotion conference themed “Vietnam – Investment Destination” in Tokyo on March 12, which drew representatives from leading Vietnamese and Japanese financial institutions, banks, life insurance corporations, investment funds, and securities companies.

Business Hyundai auto sales fall 43% in February A total of 2,033 Hyundai cars hit the road in Vietnam in February, a month-on-month fall of 43%, Thanh Cong (TC) Group, the assembler and distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Vietnam, announced on March 12.

Business Vietjet offers attractive opportunity for passengers flying to Australia Celebrating the anniversary of its first flight to Australia with six routes, Vietjet offers the biggest promotions of the year to express gratitude to passengers.