A view of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

- Cambodia’s Khmer Times newspaper published an article on February 1 saying that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam is viewed as an economic success story and its growth has been among the highest worldwide over the last decade.

For its economic achievements, the country has been described by many international organisations as “a legendary story,” “a rising star”, or “Asia’s brightest economy”.



Such achievements have been recognised and appreciated by the international community, it said.



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said Vietnam has created a “legendary story” in poverty reduction, with its human development index (HDI) of 0.63 in 2019 ranking it 118th out of 189 countries and among those with the highest growth in the HDI.



It was also ranked 8th on a list of the world’s best economies to invest in 2019 by the World Economic Forum (WEF), up 15 places compared to 2018, while its competitiveness was ranked 67th out of 141 countries and territories, up 10 places compared to 2018.



A new report from the World Bank Group pointed out that Vietnam’s Human Capital Index increased from 0.66 to 0.69 between 2010 and 2020, higher than the average of countries with similar income levels.



According to the UN Sustainable Development Report 2020, Vietnam is the only Southeast Asian country to achieve five UN action targets.



The article said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has been commended globally thanks to introducing containment measures that eased economic and human losses.



Vietnam is regarded as a bright spot in the “gloomy” global economy, becoming one of the 10 economies posting the highest GDP growth last year.



Apart from the CPV’s leadership, achievements are also attributable to the solidarity of the whole society, it said.



Regarding the freshly-ended 13th National Congress of the CPV, the article said it continued to set forth sound orientations to take Vietnam towards prosperity and affirm its important position in handling common issues in the region and the world.



The congress is expected to realise the country’s strategic targets by 2030 when the CPV marks its 100th establishment anniversary, while serving as a foundation for socio-economic orientations by 2045, when Vietnam celebrates its 100th founding anniversary, the article said./.