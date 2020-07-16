Vietnam appreciates friendship with Czech Republic: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan (L) at the celebration of Vietnam's National Day in the Czech Republic last year (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – Vietnam always highly values and wants to strengthen its 70-year traditional friendship with the Czech Republic, said outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan.
Tuan made his statement during his farewell meetings with Czech officials, including President of the Senate Milos Vystrcil, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament Vojtech Filip, and Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek. He also had a phone call with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
At these meetings and phone call, the ambassador highlighted the Czech Republic’s assistance to Vietnam’s cause of national protection and construction, and thanked the country for its significant support during the process towards the signing of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
Tuan said the Czech parliament was among the first European law-making bodies to ratify the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), while the country backed Vietnam’s candidacy to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
He also took the occasion to praise the coordination between the two countries at international forums.
The Czech leaders lauded Tuan’s performance during his tenure, saying he had made great contributions to boosting the bilateral friendship and cooperation across fields.
PM Babis said he will soon arrange a visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
According to him, the Czech Republic wants both sides to accelerate the opening of a direct air route between the two capitals Prague and Hanoi for stronger trade and tourism linkages.
In the past time, the two countries had exchanged numerous delegations at all levels in a bid to enhance trade, economy, investment, people-to-people diplomacy, cultural exchange and establishment of twining relations between localities.
The Czech leaders thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for presenting the country face masks and medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They spoke highly of the Vietnamese expatriate community in the Czech Republic, noting that it is a hardworking group with significant contributions to the host country./.