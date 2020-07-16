Politics Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on relevant parties, especially Houthi rebels, to create favourable conditions for UN experts to address the issue related to an oil tanker off Yemen waters to avert an environmental catastrophe.

Politics Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Politics Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Spokesperson Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Parties look to forge ties Hoang Binh Quan, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Angel Arzuaga, acting head of International Relations for the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, held phone talks on July 15 to seek measures to boost cooperation between the two Parties.