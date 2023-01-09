Director of Vietnam’s Military Hospital 103 Nguyen Xuan Kien presents gifts to two patients (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A press conference was held in Vientiane on January 9 to announce the first two successful kidney transplantation cases in Laos with the support of Vietnam’s Military Hospital 103 on December 31.



Speaking at the event, Director of the Laos’ Military Hospital 103 Col. Savangxay Dalasath said the two patients are recovering well and now in good conditions.



Vietnam’s Military Hospital 103 assisted the Lao hospital in human resources, medicines and equipment.



Among applicants, the Lao hospital chose three pairs of kidney donors and recipients for screening. As a result, two pairs were selected for transplantation surgeries which saw the involvement of nearly 100 Lao medical staff and eight Vietnamese experts.



The Vietnamese experts strictly controlled techniques to ensure the right procedures, the quality, safety and success of surgeries.



Savangxay Dalasath stressed that the two successful operations mark a new chapter in the history of Laos’ medical sector, and a step forward to improve health care for the entire population to the level of regional and international countries.



On the occasion, Vietnam’s Military Hospital 103 presented 1,000 sets of patient clothes and a variety of medicines and supplies to support kidney transplantation to the Lao hospital



Vietnam successfully performed the first kidney transplant in 1992 at Military Hospital 103. To date, the country has been home to 21 transplant centres and the number of kidney transplant patients has amounted to over 6,000, including many Lao people.



In Laos, the number of patients in end-stage renal failure tends to increase. It is estimated that more than 1,000 people with kidney failure are undergoing dialysis across the country./.