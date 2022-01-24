Society Health ministry calls for facilitation of people’s return to hometowns The Ministry of Health has asked provinces and cities nationwide to create favourable conditions for people to return to their hometowns to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet), citing the large coverage of COVID-19 vaccination.

Health COVID-19: New cases on January 22 total 15,707 Vietnam recorded 15,707 cases of COVID-19 in 61 localities during 24 hours from 4pm January 21 to 4pm January 22, including 75 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.