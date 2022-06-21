Vietnam attends 16th ADMM in Cambodia
Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam to attend the 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Tea Banh.
Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam to attend the 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Tea Banh.
Minister Giang will also attend informal ASEAN meetings with China and Japan on June 21-23.
The Vietnamese delegation’s presence at the events aims to affirm Vietnam’s role as an active, proactive and responsible member in promoting intra-bloc defence cooperation as well as defence ties between ASEAN and its partners. This also shows Vietnam’s support for Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair 2022./.