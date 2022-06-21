Politics Vietnam seeks stronger ties with Germany’s Hamburg Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 20 paid a courtesy call to Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the City of Hamburg, during which the two sides discussed the status and prospects of the Vietnam-Germany relations and those between Vietnamese cities and provinces and Hamburg.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics VUFO President suggests Vietnam, Mozambique maximise strengths to deepen friendship Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), has expressed her hope that Vietnam and Mozambique will maximise their strengths to deepen their cooperation and traditional friendship.

Politics Localities give feedback on strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Binh Duong province on June 20 to collect feedback from Party committees of southern localities on a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045.