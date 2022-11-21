Vietnamese delegation at 16th ADMM (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is attending the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat and the ninth ADMM Plus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 21-23.

He is also attending the ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India defence ministers’ informal meetings.

His attendance at the events aims to affirm Vietnam’s role as an active, proactive and responsible member in promoting the ASEAN defence cooperation as well as defence cooperation between the grouping and its partners, showing Vietnam's high support for Cambodia in its role as the Chair of the ADMM and the ADMM Plus 2022, while demonstrating Vietnam's goodwill with the US and Indian partners, thereby contributing to promoting the Vietnam-US and Vietnam-India defence cooperation.

Bilateral meetings on the sidelines of these events are also an opportunity to contribute to strengthening defence ties and friendship in particular between Vietnam and partners./.