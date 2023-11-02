Vietnam attends AICESIS General Assembly in Russia
A delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Huu Dung, attended the General Assembly of the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS) held in Moscow on November 1.
The event, organised in both online and offline format, drew the attention of more than 70 national social organisations, and regional associations.
The event, organised in both online and offline format, drew the attention of more than 70 national social organisations, and regional associations.
Participants reviewed two-year AICESIS chairmanship of Russia, and agreed to adopt AICESIS’s updated regulations, which, President of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Lidiya Mikheeva said, will help engage more people in social activities, and become a foundation for the association’s development.
Taking over AICESIS chairmanship from Russia, President of the Economic and Social Council (ESC) of Curacao, highlighted that besides attracting more members, the updated regulations also optimise the current work of existing members.
Under the AICESIS’s regulations, members will promote experience sharing, enhance dialogue based on the values of peace, security, human rights and democracy, and support the establishment of social and economic communities across the globe in accordance with the UN’s principles and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The Vietnamese delegation hold talks with leaders from the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation. (Photo: VNA)
Earlier, the Vietnamese delegation held talks with leaders from the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, during which Dung stressed that Vietnam has treasured the time-tested traditional friendship with Russia, and suggested both sides sign a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster cooperation during the 2023-2028 period.
He invited a delegation of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation to visit Vietnam soon, and recommended the chamber step up collaboration with Vietnam across fields, and join hands with competent sides to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community so that they are able to consolidate their legal status and run long-term and stable business in the host nation in line with Russia’s regulations.
Mikheeva, for her part, said both nations hold huge potential for cooperation, especially within the framework of AICESIS, and suggested Vietnam exchange business experience, join e-commerce coordination committee, and set up a working group on social supervision.
She also invited the delegation to attend the World Youth Festival, and Russian presidential election in March next year.
The delegation had a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi. (Photo: VNA)
On October 31, the delegation had a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi, during which the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as efforts to intensify the bilateral ties were highlighted.