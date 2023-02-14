At the event (Photo: VNA)

The meeting adopted an action plan, including commitments to social justice, supporting unity in diversity, opposing unilateral coercive measures, especially embargoes; rejecting all acts of force against revolutionary or progressive movements in the world; advocating peace and dialogue, especially for a serious, constructive and pragmatic solution to the war in Europe by peaceful means through dialogue and negotiation.The next meetings are scheduled to be held in Caracas, Venezuela in November 2023 and Havana in February 2024./.