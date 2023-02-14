Vietnam attends first int’l meeting of political parties' newspapers in Cuba
A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Asso. Prof. Dr. Vu Trong Lam attended the first international meeting of political ideological magazines and newspapers of political parties, left-wing and progressive movements in Havana, Cuba from February 10-12.
The event was held by the Socialist Cuba magazine, a theoretical and political body of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), within the framework of the 31st Havana International Book Fair.
Addressing the opening session, head of the Ideological Department of the PCC's Central Committee Rogelio Polanco Fuentes underlined the importance of solidarity and ideological strength in non-traditional struggles and the challenges of today's world.
Attending the seminar “Socialism and Youth”, President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel called on leftist parties and movements to build a unity bloc without sectarianism and unity in diversity for a better world. The humanity needs a new international order with greater solidarity and social justice, he said.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The meeting adopted an action plan, including commitments to social justice, supporting unity in diversity, opposing unilateral coercive measures, especially embargoes; rejecting all acts of force against revolutionary or progressive movements in the world; advocating peace and dialogue, especially for a serious, constructive and pragmatic solution to the war in Europe by peaceful means through dialogue and negotiation.
The next meetings are scheduled to be held in Caracas, Venezuela in November 2023 and Havana in February 2024./.