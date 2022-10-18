Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia (L) and Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation. (Photo: VNA)

- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia, paid a working visit to Austria from October 15-17.During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation had working sessions with Harald Troch, deputy head of the Human Rights Committee of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Austrian Parliament; Maria Maltschnig, secretary in charge of international relations of the Social Democratic Party of Austria; and Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).