Vietnam attends Hong Kong (China) Book Fair
Books introducing Vietnam’s trade, investment, culture, tourism, and cuisine are being exhibited at the 2023 Hong Kong (China) Book Fair.
2023 Hong Kong Book Fair (Photo: VNA)
Among those on display are English and Chinese versions of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Vietnam Pictorial.
The 33rd edition, running from July 19-25, adopts the tagline "Reading the World: The Joy of Reading for Children & Youth" with a focus on Children's and Young Adult Literature.
It attracts the participation of 760 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, with a wide selection of books, cultural art pieces, sports and leisure products and experiences, as well as tasty treats from around the world.
Vu Thi Thuy, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Hong, said to make Vietnamese publications attract readers in Hong Kong, proposed focusing on books in English and Chinese languages and in culture, arts and cuisine, and those on Vietnamese language teaching./.