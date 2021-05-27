Politics Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam Professor, Dr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, has written an article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”

Politics Vietnam welcomes issuance of COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in US Vietnam welcomes the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by US President Joe Biden, which is aimed at curbing violence against the Asian-American community, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam requests concerned parties to respect Vietnam’s sovereignty Vietnam requests parties concerned to respect its sovereignty and international law and abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam acting to ensure workers’ rights: Foreign ministry spokesperson Vietnam makes every effort to ensure workers’ rights as developing human resources is one of its strategic breakthroughs in socio-economic development, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s press conference on May 27.