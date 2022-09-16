Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Geneva The Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a ceremony on September 14 marking the 77th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam and the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s entry to the UN.

Politics Party official hails JBIC's active contributions in Vietnam Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh has hailed the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for its effective operations and active contributions in Vietnam, including providing financial support for projects.

Politics First rescue drill among Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia A joint search and rescue drill between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia took place in Vientiane on September 15. Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang were among those who witnessed the event.