Vietnam attends Singapore Airshow 2022
The four-day Singapore Airshow 2022 began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Changi Exhibition Centre on February 15.
A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, headed by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung attended the ceremony.
A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, headed by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung attended the ceremony.
The event is projected to host more than 13,000 trade attendees and nearly 600 companies from more than 39 countries and territories, representing over 70 percent of the top 20 global aerospace companies.
Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia - the organiser of this year's edition, said it will be the place for strategic discussions and exchange of ideas, forging relationships and helping to accelerate the recovery of the aviation industry in Asia.
The show features the exhibition of new aviation products and technologies, daily aerobatic flying displays, and the inaugural “Sustainable Aviation Forum” on February 16 and 17.
Singapore Airshow 2022 has adopted sustainability efforts by going largely paperless. The event is also powered by solar energy generated from 15,000 panels installed on the roof of the Changi Exhibition Centre.
All attendees are required to be pre-registered, fully-vaccinated with the World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines, and adhere to the prevailing safe management measures./.