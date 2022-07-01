Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 30.

Politics Elected bodies of HCM City, Shanghai foster partnership Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's Shanghai Municipal People Congress Chen Jing had an online meeting on June 30 to discuss orientations to promote the partnership between their elected agencies.

Politics Central Highlands must improve quality of human resources: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 stressed the need for the Central Highlands region to improve the quality of human resources, especially those belonging to ethnic minority groups, and consider the task one of the breakthroughs for rapid and sustainable development.

Politics Hungarian media spotlight Vietnamese top legislator’s visit Local media of Hungary have highlighted the visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was made from June 26-28 at the invitation of Speaker of the Hungarian NA László Kövér.