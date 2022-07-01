Vietnam attends Turkey security, defence expo
Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, attended security and defence exhibition SEDEC 2022 in Ankara from June 28 – 30.
The SEDEC, one of the largest of its kind in Western Asia, is held biennially under the patronage of the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB).
This year’s event brought together more than 300 exhibitors in defence and security industries from 51 countries. It featured not only exhibitions but also symposiums in domestic security, border security, information and cyber security as well as business meetings.
On his trip, Tan met with SSB head Ismail Demir and head of SEDEC 2022 organising committee Hilal Unal to learn Turkey’s experience in holding international defence expo and invited Turkish exhibitors to the Vietnam Defence 2022, the first international defence exhibition held in Vietnam in December./.