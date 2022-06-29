Foreign investors poured funds into 18 industries out of a total of 21 national economic sectors. Of which, the processing and manufacturing industry continued to lead with a total investment of nearly 8.84 billion USD. The real estate sector ranked second with total investment capital of 3.15 billion USD.

Regarding investment partners, 84 countries and territories invested in Vietnam, among which, Singapore led with a total investment capital of more than 4.1 billion USD. The Republic of Korea ranked second with over 2.66 billion USD.

By investment location, Binh Duong led the way with a total registered investment capital of more than 2.53 billion USD, up over 98 percent over the same period in 2021.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency at the ministry, realized investment capital of FDI projects in the first six months increased by 8.9% compared to the same period in 2021. That shows that enterprises are constantly recovering, maintaining and expanding production and business activities./.

VNA