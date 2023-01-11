Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski at the handover ceremony of five refrigerated trucks and a further 4.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses from Australia to Vietnam at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi on October 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Australian Embassy in Vietnam )

Hanoi (VNA) – In 2023, Vietnam and Australia will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations and work towards the goal set by the two countries’ leaders to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Speaking with Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the New Year celebration, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski affirmed that the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Australia diplomatic relations (February 26, 1973 – February 26, 2023) will be a significant milestone in the two countries’ relationship.





National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets Speaker of Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick on November 30. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Ambassador, it will be an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the two countries' many accomplishments over the past five decades and consider how to most effectively shape their relationship to take advantage of new opportunities and emerging challenges.



“I look forward to working closely with my Vietnamese counterparts to discuss opportunities for stepping up our cooperation to the next level, and celebrating all aspects of the Australia-Vietnam partnership,” Goledzinowski emphasised.



The Ambassador said that the programme of events for the year is being confirmed but Australia has been planning a range of exciting activities that celebrate the indigenous cultures, love of sport, world-class food and beverages, and dynamic and innovative societies of the two countries.



“Further deepening our economic cooperation and supporting deeper trade and investment ties will be a key part of our agenda during this important year,” said Goledzinowski.





Vietnamese Consulate General Nguyen Dang Thang speaks at a conference held in Sydney on June 23 to promote trade and investment partnerships between Australia and Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic recovery, the Ambassador said that Vietnam’s economic bounce back in 2022 has been impressive, further cementing its reputation, gained during COVID-19 when in both 2020 and 2021 growth remained positive, as a regional outperformer.



However, next year looks to be more challenging still, with global GDP likely to be weak, which will further impact demand for Vietnamese exports, he said, adding that turmoil in the capital markets and reduced liquidity are also challenges the government will need to continue to respond to.



“Australia is proud to be cooperating with Vietnam to support its economic growth and development, and increase trade and investment between our two countries. Australia’s development programme is supporting Vietnam’s economic growth including through the development of Vietnam’s capital markets, economic and business environment reform, and Vietnam’s green energy transition,” said Goledzinowski.



He also said that Australian traders and investors are also actively looking to establish new partnerships in Vietnam.



Congratulating Vietnam for becoming a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, the Ambassador noted that human right is an important area of bilateral engagement between Vietnam and Australia.



He expressed his desire to learn more about Vietnam’s priorities and objectives for its term on the Human Rights Council, as well as exchange views on how the two nations can strengthen their engagement with the international human rights system during their bilateral Human Rights Dialogue early next year.





A delegation of students from University of Adelaide visits Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant in October 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding Vietnam’s efforts against corruption with the spirit of "no forbidden zones”, and “no exceptions", Ambassador Goledzinnowski applauded the cooperation between Vietnam and Australia and expressed his delight that Australia has been able to share some of the lessons Australia has learned from its efforts to combat corrupt behaviour.



According to Goledzinowski, Vietnam’s efforts to root out corruption wherever it lies will not only help to build confidence and trust in public officials and institutions but will also help to level the playing field for foreign firms looking to do business in Vietnam, which will strengthen Vietnam’s attractiveness as an investment destination./.