Vietnam, Australia share experience in engaging men in women, peace, security agenda
Vietnamese female military peacekeeping officers. (Photo: phunuvietnam.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Australia have successfully co-organised four experience exchange activities on women, peace and security with important and practical results in an effort to promote the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda of the UN Security Council as well as women’s participation in and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.
The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and Defence Attaché Office of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam have jointly held the fourth experience sharing session on enhancing men’s role in promoting the WPS across peacekeeping operations.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Pham Tan Phong, Deputy Director of the department, said the activity has contributed to raising gender awareness and promoting the WPS, strengthening Vietnam-Australia cooperation in peacekeeping and the WPS, and building and maintaining a network of Australian and Vietnamese experts in this field.
The delegates also looked into challenges and gender stereotypes facing female peacekeepers, along with solutions for men to coordinate closely with women at UN peacekeeping missions to maximise the capacity and contributions of female peacekeepers.
The Security Council adopted resolution (S/RES/1325) on women and peace and security on October 31, 2000. The resolution reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.
Resolution 1325 urges all actors to increase the participation of women and incorporate gender perspectives in all UN peace and security efforts. It also calls on all parties to conflict to take special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, rape and other forms of sexual abuse, in situations of armed conflict.
The WPS is a policy framework that recognises that women must be critical actors in all efforts to achieve sustainable international peace and security. It promotes a gendered perspective and women’s equal and meaningful participation in peace processes, peacebuilding and security. The WPS Agenda evolved from Resolution 1325./.