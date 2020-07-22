ASEAN China’s economic recovery fosters ASEAN's exports: Singaporean bank ASEAN's exports will benefit from China's economic recovery, with Malaysia seeming most poised to gain, according to a report released by Singapore’s OCBC Bank on July 21.

World Thailand’s rice exports forecast to hit decade low Thailand's rice exports are likely to plunge to 6.5 million tonnes this year, the lowest in the last decade, from an earlier projection of 7.5 million tonnes because of negative factors, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

World Vietnam supports independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Cyprus Vietnam reiterated the principle of supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus at a video conference on July 20 of the UN Security Council on the situation in Cyprus and the operation of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

World Japan helps 15 companies move factories to Vietnam Fifteen out of more than 80 Japanese enterprises received support from the government to move factories to Vietnam, reported by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).