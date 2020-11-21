World 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting opens The 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting opened on November 20 via video conference with leaders of 21 member economies taking part.

ASEAN Australian Ambassador lauds Vietnam’s chairing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits Vietnam’s chairing the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits over the last week was an exceptional achievement given the hugely disruptive impact of COVID-19 on the ASEAN calendar this year, Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Will Nankervis has said.

ASEAN EAS countries seek result-oriented energy policy for economic recovery Delegates at the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) – Energy Ministers’ Meeting on November 20 reiterated the significance of ensuring stable supply and clean energy with affordable prices to support economic and daily activities.

ASEAN ASEAN looks towards sustainable energy future Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An chaired a press conference in Hanoi on November 20 to inform about major contents of the joint statement of the 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).