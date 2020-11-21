Vietnam backs peace progress led by Afghans: Ambassador
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, re-affirmed support for an inclusive Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process while attending the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s Arria Meeting on November 20.
Welcoming the historic peace negotiation of concerned parties in Afghanistan, the Vietnamese diplomat hoped that they will early reach a long-term ceasefire agreement so as to create a stable environment favourable for negotiations.
He took the occasion to send his sympathy to the government, citizens and families of victims of the terrorist attack which took place at Kabul University on November 2, calling on relevant sides to obey international humanitarian law, and ensure humanitarian and medical access amidst the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.
Quy laid stress on the importance of more efforts to provide humanitarian support, reduce poverty, respond to food insecurity, and promote the participation of women and youths in Afghanistan’s peace process.
Countries and speakers at the meeting welcomed the historic peace negotiation between the Afghan government and the Taliban, starting from September 12 in Doha, Qatar. They also spoke highly of the government’s work to encourage the involvement of women in the peace negotiation.
However, they highlighted challenges during the negotiation, expressing their concern over the increasing violence in the country, and condemning the Taliban and other terrorist organisations’ recent attacks targeting schools and medical stations.
Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons wished competent parties will reach a code of conduct in negotiation so as to begin talks on specific issues.
She highlighted UNAMA’s efforts in supporting the peace process, and called on regional and international partners to promote negotiation for peace, humanitarian support and development in Afghanistan.
The situation in Afghanistan has seen complicated developments despite the peace negotiation between the government and the Taliban. The UNAMA said conflicts in the country killed and injured more than 10,000 civilians in 2019, and over 3,500 in first half of 2020. As of November 20, the country recorded over 44,000 COVID infections, and death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 1,600./.