Illustrative image (Photo: FPT)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh recently held a seminar in Dhaka to boost bilateral collaboration in information and communications technology (ICT).



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Tran Van Khoa highlighted similarities and strengths of each country in the field, and called on Vietnamese ICT firms to enhance investment in the South Asian country.



Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Division of Bangladesh Zunaid Ahmed Palak stated that the Bangladeshi government always creates the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese ICT enterprises and promptly fixes issues faced by them in the country.



Notably, over 25 million Bangladeshi people are using systems and softwares provided by FPT Vietnam, which will contribute to turning Bangladesh into a digital country by 2021.



Its government has set the goal of generating nearly 2 million new jobs and raising ICT service export to 5 billion USD by 2021.



Therefore, it is giving the top priority to human resources training and development, including cooperating with ICT-strong countries such as Vietnam.-VNA