Vietnam has booked a ticket to compete in the event’s semifinals (Source: zing.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam crushed Timor Leste 8-1 in their second match in Group B of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on November 6.



With the win, Vietnam booked a ticket to compete in the event’s semifinals with one match still to play in the qualifying round. In the first match, Vietnam defeated beat Brunei 9-0.



Vietnam looked comfortable in the match, proving they are stronger than Timor Leste.



At the third minute, Vu Quoc Hung scored the opener for Vietnam following a quick combination with Nguyen Thanh Tin.



Timor Leste fought back and equalised through Romulo Escurial.



At the fifth, eighth and 12th minutes, Ton That Phi, Nguyen Manh Dung and Thanh Tin took turns beating Timor Leste goalkeeper Joel Miki to bring the score to 4-1 for Vietnam.



Vietnam continued dominating the game. Before the first half closed, Chu Van Tien scored one more goal.



After the break, Miki worked hard to narrow the gap, but Van Tien and Dang Anh Tai shone to bring the final score to 8-1.



Vietnam will face champion-candidate Thailand in the last qualifying match on November 7.



Vietnam is expected to enter the final of the event, which will last until November 11.-VNA