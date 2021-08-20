Travel Infographic "Digital health passport" key to unlocking border Vietnam Airlines’ Flight VN310 between Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport and Tokyo’s Narita airport has been the first of the national flag carrier to pilot the application of the IATA Travel Pass.

Travel Agritourism expected to bring double benefits to Hanoi Hanoi boasts good potential in agricultural tourism, or agritourism, with its 18 suburban districts and townships, which is expected to help the capital city diversify its tourism products and promote growth of the suburban localities.

Culture - Sports Fansipan cable car system adds to attractiveness of Sa Pa The Fansipan cable car system carrying visitors to the highest mountain peak in Vietnam has proved to be a major contributor to the tourism industry in the resort town of Sa Pa over the past years.