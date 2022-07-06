Travel Quang Ninh tourism enjoys strong recovery With a high coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and good control of the pandemic, Quang Ninh was one of the first localities to re-open tourism in mid-March, and by late June, the province received 5.5 million visitors, more than half the target set for the year.

Business Vietnam needs regulations of digital, virtual assets Vietnam needs to develop regulations about digital and virtual assets as Industry 4.0 is driving the emergence of new assets and the lack of rules exists is one of the most significant legal problems in asset ownership rights.

Business Mechanical engineering firms urged to enhance cooperation Domestic mechanical engineering enterprises should strengthen cooperation to improve competitiveness and gain more market share, industry experts have suggested.

Business EVN suggests solutions to rooftop solar power-related issues Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has proposed several ways to tackle problems related to rooftop solar power development, especially in the context that there are few legal guidelines to regulate the highly necessary sector.