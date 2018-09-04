At the opening of the 39th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Do Ba Ty held meetings with leading parliamentary officials from Laos, Cambodia, and Morocco within the framework of the 39th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly in Singapore on September 4.At a meeting with Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Laos Pany Yathotou, the two sides agreed to strengthen the supervision and facilitation of the implementation of Vietnam-Laos investment cooperation projects, as well as support necessary modifications and supplements on legal policies and mechanisms to boost affiliation in trade and investment.The two sides pledged to continue supporting each other at regional and international forums, as well as sub-regional cooperation mechanisms; deepening the cooperation and connectivity of the ASEAN community; and strengthening solidarity and the central role and voice of ASEAN in regional strategic issues, including the East Sea.Both nations will coordinate to carry out a memorandum of understanding on building the headquarters of the Lao National Assembly.While meeting with Vice President of the Senate of Cambodia Tep Ngorn, Ty said he hopes the two countries will actively implement the cooperation agreement signed by their parliaments; increase supervision on the realisation of cooperation deals inked between not only the two governments but the respective ministries, departments, and localities, especially in the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area; and share a common voice supporting the respective standpoints at regional and international forums.Vice Chairman Ty suggested that Cambodia’s National Assembly pay closer attention to working with their Vietnamese counterpart to urge their governments to sign a new supplementary treaty to the Border Demarcation Treaty signed in 1958 and the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 treaty inked in 2005 to soon legalise 84 percent of work which has been done and complete the land border demarcation between the two countries.He also hoped that Cambodia would soon resolve legal papers for Vietnamese Khmer people to stabilise their lives in the long run, thus making active contributions to the host’s prosperity development, as well as enhance the bilateral friendship.During a meeting with Vice President of the Moroccan House of Representatives Abdelaziz Omarihai, the two sides agreed to promote a close coordination mechanism at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), and other parliamentary organisations.They were unanimous in agreeing to jointly scrutinize the implementation of agreements signed between their governments and ministries to bring practical benefits to both.Vice Chairman Ty conveyed the greetings of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to the President of the Moroccan House of Representatives and added that the Vietnamese top legislator will visit Morocco in an appropriate time. –VNA