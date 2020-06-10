Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (Photo: VNA)

They made the pledge during phone talks, initiated by the Brunei side, on economic cooperation as Vietnam is currently the Chair of ASEAN 2020

The Vietnamese minister thanked Brunei for the country’s support to Vietnam in performing the important role, voicing his hope that further support will help maintain and reinforce the supply chain and trade, paving the way for the economy to recover in post-pandemic period and thereby turning ASEAN into an attractive investment destination in the future.

The Vietnamese Government is considering projects to link countries, trade and tourism routes among safe countries which record no new COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days, he noted.

The Brunei minister congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the Special ASEAN Plus Three Economic Ministers (AEM+3) on June 4.

He also spoke highly of and hoped for the prompt implementation of the Hanoi Plan of Action to bolster ASEAN economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity amid COVID-19, in an attempt to foster economic recovery after the pandemic.

The Brunei minister also wanted to strengthen collaboration with Vietnam to prepare for the transition of the ASEAN Chairmanship in the next year.

He also suggested the establishment of a technical exchange channel to regularly discuss matters of the transition, which Anh agreed and said Vietnam stands ready to share experience and support Brunei in the period and when the country becomes the ASEAN Chair./.

VNA