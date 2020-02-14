Politics NA leader receives newly accredited diplomats of Vietnam National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on February 13 received newly accredited ambassadors and heads of overseas representative agencies of Vietnam, asking them to promote economic diplomacy to help with national development.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia step up cooperation in fight against crime Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 13 suggested Vietnam and Malaysia step up bilateral cooperation in various spheres, especially in the fight against transnational crime.

Politics Vietnam treasures ties with Finland Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Dang Thi Hai Tam presented her credentials to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on February 12.

Politics Vietnam plans to foster ties with Arizona across multiple areas Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc visited the State of Arizona from February 10 – 12 as part of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and pay tribute to late US Senator John McCain, one of the pioneers in normalisation of bilateral ties.