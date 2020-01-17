Politics Friendship and cooperation – mainstream of Vietnam-China relations Friendship and cooperation have been the mainstream of Vietnam-China relations over the past seven decades, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed in his article on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relationship.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador meets Ukrainian friendship official Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan held a working session with Chairman of the Ukraine - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Bragar Evgeni Vadimovich in Kiev on January 15.

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Russia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 16 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

Politics Int’l, NGOs meet ahead of Lunar New Year festival A gathering of diplomatic representative agencies, international and foreign non-governmental organisations was held in Hanoi on January 16, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.