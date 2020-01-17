Vietnam, Brunei agree to push comprehensive partnership
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, on January 17 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ retreat.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) meets with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof in Nha Trang city on January 17 (Photo: VNA)
The two expressed their delight at the new development in the relations between the two countries, especially since the establishment of their comprehensive partnership in 2019.
Minh proposed that the two sides continue to closely coordinate in implementing the outcome of the visit by the Brunei Sultan, towards bringing bilateral trade revenue to 500 million USD in 2025.
The Brunei minister congratulated Vietnam on its recent development and integration achievements, expressed his belief and pledged to support Vietnam to successfully shoulder the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term.
The two agreed that Vietnam and Brunei should continue taking measures so as to accelerate their comprehensive partnership, increase the exchange of experiences, and coordinate the stances of the ASEAN 2020 Chair and the ASEAN 2021 Chair on international and regional issues, including the consolidation of the central role of ASEAN in the region, the response to traditional and non-traditional security challenges, the maintenance of peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation, respect to the law in the East Sea, the acceleration of the negotiations for an effective and practical Code of Conduct of the Parties in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982./.