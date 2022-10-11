Environment Dispatch guides localities on disaster preparation After heavy rain has caused flooding and disruption across much of the country in recent weeks, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 10 issued a dispatch to ensure localities are ready to respond to any future downpours.

Environment Stronger regional cooperation proposed to reduce marine litter Cooperation with regional partners will enable Vietnam to gain experiences from other countries in monitoring and assesing marine debris, said Dr. Nguyen Le Tuan, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Seas and Islands (VISI) on October 10.

Environment Training workshop highlights communications serving child-centred disaster risk reduction The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority and UNICEF Vietnam co-organised a training workshop on information and communications orientations for child-centred disaster risk reduction in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on October 7.

Environment Two more national parks nominated ASEAN heritage ones Bach Ma and Con Dao National Parks have been nominated to become the 54th and 55th ASEAN Heritage Parks at the 33rd ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting on the Environment, held in Cambodia from October 3-7.