Politics NA Chairman Hue’s trip fosters Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao association leader Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s trip to Laos for the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit has contributed to reinforcing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, stated President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Belarus traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation Vietnam and Belarus have upheld the traditional friendship and fruitful multifaceted cooperation established between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union. The two countries have actively fostered their friendship over the years, contributing to each other’s national development.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Enhancing cooperation – key to fighting cross-border crimes Prosecutors-General from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on December 6 issued a joint declaration under which they agreed to unify both awareness and action to enhance international cooperation in the fight against high-tech and cross-border crimes.