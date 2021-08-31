World Thai cabinet approves 44 billion bath in COVID-19 relief measures The Thai cabinet on August 30 approved a further 44.3 billion THB in COVID-19 relief measures, a government spokesman said, as the country struggles to tackle the worst coronavirus outbreak to date.

World CPTPP Council to discuss UK application on September 1 Ministers from 11 member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreed to schedule an online meeting on September 1 to discuss the UK application to join the deal.

World Laos: COVID-19 infections on the rise Laos reported 155 new COVID-19 infections and two more fatalities on August 29, lifting its national count and death toll to 14,816, and 14, respectively.

ASEAN Vietnam bolsters cooperation with partners in ASEAN Smart Cities Network Vietnam will promote cooperation with partners in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) while working with relevant agencies and localities to increase development chances, especially technological application in the COVID-19 fight, the Ministry of Construction said at the fourth annual meeting of the ASCN which was held in the form of videoconference on August 30.