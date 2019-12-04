Society Seminar popularises ASEAN in Czech Republic A seminar, themed “ASEAN’s Economic Powerhouse amid Strategic Power Balance and Diversity”, took place at the University of Economics in Prague on December 3.

Society Vietnam, Myanmar look to foster education cooperation A Vietnam – Myanmar education cooperation forum was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and the Ministry of Education of Myanmar in Yangon city on December 2, focusing on ways to promote connection among educational institutions of the two countries.

Sci-Tech Nearly 700 students to compete at Informatics, programming contests The 28th Vietnam Informatics Olympiad, the international programming contest (Procon) and the 2019 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia Da Nang Regional programming contest kicked off in the central city of Da Nang on December 4.