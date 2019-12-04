Vietnam, Cambodia border provinces convene judicial conference
Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese and Cambodian border provinces convened the second judicial conference in Siem Reap city in Cambodia on December 4.
The event was co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Cambodian counterpart Ang Vong Vathana.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister Long lauded the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and Cambodia-bordering localities for popularising laws and offering legal assistance and mediation at the grassroots level for local people.
He suggested fine-tuning the cooperation mechanism between the two justice ministries, contributing to the sustainable development of border provinces and neighborliness between the two peoples.
Addressing about 150 delegates at the event, Minister Vathana spoke highly of the efficiency of collaboration between the two countries’ judicial agencies over the past years, especially in the exchange of information and experience in courts’ legal enforcement, fight against cross-border crime, and training for judicial officers at all levels, particularly in border provinces.
The two ministries have so far signed several cooperation agreements such as the Memorandum of Understanding on legal and judicial cooperation, the agreement on judicial assistance in civil matters, and the extradition agreement.
The first conference of its kind was held in the southern province of Tay Ninh in August 2017./.
