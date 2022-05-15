Politics Speaker of Singaporean Parliament to visit Vietnam Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and a delegation from the Singaporean Parliament will pay an official visit to Vietnam from May 18-20.

Politics Greek President arrives in Hanoi for official visit to Vietnam Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation of Greece arrived in Hanoi on May 15 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics PM visits hotel where President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation visited Omni Parket House Hotel where late President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, on May 14 (local time) as part of his working trip to the US.

Politics NA Chairman arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane at noon on May 15, beginning their official visit to Laos.