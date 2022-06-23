Politics Climate activist prosecuted for tax evasion pleads guilty: spokeswoman Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang provided more information about a woman recently found guilty of tax evasion, and rejected rumours she was penalised for climate change activities.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia stay united for prosperity of each nation: Ambassador Vietnam and Cambodia have always remained united for the prosperity of each nation, which helped them surmounted multiple challenges to build such a close relationship, said Ambassador of Cambodia to Vietnam Chay Navuth.

Politics National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to pay official visit to Hungary National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly on an official visit to Hungary from June 26-28, announced the NA’s Committee of External Relations.

Politics President receives outgoing Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Azerbaijan President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on June 23 for out-going Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel and Azerbaijan to Vietnam.