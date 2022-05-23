Politics Efforts made to ensure highest efficiency of NA’s third session: Top legislator In order to ensure the highest efficiency of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s third session, NA agencies and deputies had made careful preparations on discussion contents, aiming for the highest outcomes with shortest sitting time, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while opening the session on May 23.

Politics Deputy PM busy on threshold of WEF meeting Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 22 held several bilateral meetings with leaders of international organisations and businesses during his trip to Geneva to attend the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.