World Thailand desires to become ASEAN digital centre Recognising a need to increase the use of digital technology as a key tool in economic and social development, the government of Thailand has adopted a policy to promote the digital economy.

World Thai oil refining firm eyes investment in Vietnam Thai Oil Plc (TOP), Thailand’s the largest oil refining company by capacity, is looking forward to pouring its investment in Vietnam, Indonesia and India, in the fields of oil refinery, lube oil and high-value petrochemical products.

World Cambodian newspaper highlights free Khmer language teaching in Vietnam Cambodia’s Khmer Times has published an article entitled “Southern temples in Vietnam offer free Khmer language classes” in Dai An commune, Tra Cu district, Tra Vinh province.

World Japanese language school's licence revoked over abuse of Vietnamese student Japan's immigration agency stripped a Japanese language school of its certification on September 7 after it found a staff member physically restrained a Vietnamese student last October.