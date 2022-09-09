Vietnam can serve as gateway for Russia to access ASEAN: Russian expert
Vietnam has great potential to become a gateway for Russia to access all other ASEAN member states, said Evgeny E. Vlasov, Acting Vice President for International Relations, at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) where the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) took place.
Evgeny E. Vlasov, Acting Vice President for International Relations, at the Far Eastern Federal University (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) - Vietnam has great potential to become a gateway for Russia to access all other ASEAN member states, said Evgeny E. Vlasov, Acting Vice President for International Relations, at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) where the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) took place.
According to him, Vietnam holds an increasingly important role to Russia and its bilateral cooperation with Vietnam can be considered its open door to ASEAN to cooperate with all partners.
He cited the Vietnam-Russia Business Dialogue held within the framework of the 7th EEF as an example, as it drew large attention.
Vietnam also has big competitors in relation to Russia, such as Singapore which has much greater economic potential. However, if experience and the positive past are taken into account, Vietnam has more opportunities, and is the foundation for Russia to build this new type of relationship, he added./.