The Vietnam – Canada Bilateral Defence Consultation 2023 takes place on July 27. (Photo; qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – Canada Bilateral Defence Consultation 2023 took place on July 27, co-chaired by the Director of the Foreign Relations Department under Ministry of National Defence Major General Vu Thanh Van and Assistant Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence Peter Hammerschmidt.

The online event took place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

At the consultation, the two sides agreed that defence cooperation plays an increasingly important role in the Vietnam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership and is of interest to the leaders of the two defence ministries. Over the past time, defence cooperation has been actively implemented by the two sides, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral defence cooperation signed in 2019 and the 3-year bilateral defence cooperation plan for the 2021-2023 period.

Director of the Foreign Relations Department under Ministry of National Defence Major General Vu Thanh Van (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The two sides agreed that in the coming time, they will continue to cooperate following the signed documents and agreements, focusing on areas including delegation exchange, dialogue, consultation, training, UN peacekeeping, defence industry, and overcoming war consequences in Vietnam.

They will continue to consult and support each other at regional and international security forums such as the ASEAN Regional Forum, and the Shangri-La Dialogue, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.



Also at the consultation, the two sides agreed to continue working closely to prepare well for the second Vietnam - Canada Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level in September this year./.