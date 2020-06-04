World Indonesia raises budget deficit to 6.34 percent of GDP The Indonesian Government widened the state budget deficit to 6.34 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), or 1,039.2 trillion IDR (73.28 billion USD), in the revised state budget 2020, from earlier 5.07 percent, or 852.9 trillion IDR.

World Indonesia disburses 3.7 billion USD to support 12 SOEs The Indonesian government has decided to spend 52.5 trillion Rp (about 3.7 billion USD) to help 12 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) resume their post-pandemic operations, towards reviving the national economy, said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani on June 3.

World Malaysia considers allowing foreign entries Malaysia’s Health Ministry is considering the possibility of allowing those who have been tested negative for COVID-19 for at least three days to enter Malaysia.

World Philippines adopts new anti-terrorism bill Philippine lawmakers on June 3 approved the proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (House Bill 6875) to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007.