Vietnam, China cooperate in holding cyber security training course
The Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Centre (VNCERT/CC), in collaboration with the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC), recently held an online ASEAN-China international cyber security training course.
Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)Hanoi (VNA) –
This is a training course for staffs of member units of the national information security response network and organisations and enterprises in the field of information security in Vietnam, with more than 200 participants.
It provided trainees with an overview of information safety and security; experience in addressing cyber attacks, as well as information and technical experience in ensuring information safety and security.
In addition, trainees were also equipped with information, knowledge and experience in building and implementing information security between CNCERT and VNCERT, and their international cooperation./.