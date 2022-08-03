Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on August 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 3, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic CPI up 0.4% in July 2022 The July consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.4% from the previous month, contributing to the year-on-year growth of 2.54% in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on July 29.

Business Vietnam ready to create best conditions for investors: NA Chairman The National Assembly of Vietnam is ready to continue to improve the legal system and policies, creating the best conditions for all economic sectors and investors, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to expand their investment and do business in the country, National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on August 2.